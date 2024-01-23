KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

