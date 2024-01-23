Kava Tops One Day Volume of $119.59 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Kava has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $750.67 million and approximately $119.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00073882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,779 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

