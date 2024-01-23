JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 10.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $182,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 661,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $49.39.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

