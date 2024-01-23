JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

