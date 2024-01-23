JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

