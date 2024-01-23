Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 521,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

