Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 521,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
