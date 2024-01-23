Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $10,105.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $10,574.85.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $10,098.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

