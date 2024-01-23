JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

