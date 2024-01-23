JMP Securities Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $410.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.23.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $381.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.02. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $390.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $981.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

