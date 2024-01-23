JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $21.66

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $22.96. JD.com shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 6,128,678 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

