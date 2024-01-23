J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

