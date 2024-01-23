iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 145,977 shares.The stock last traded at $123.53 and had previously closed at $124.52.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
