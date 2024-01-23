iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.37

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.37 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 24889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.