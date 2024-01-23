iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after acquiring an additional 582,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $110.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,184,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,776. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

