iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 361,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

