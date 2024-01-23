iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.30. 53,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,541. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.48 and a 200-day moving average of $257.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

