iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.49. 23,168,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,565,961. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

