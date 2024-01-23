iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 341,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD remained flat at $164.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,262. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.