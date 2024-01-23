iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 10.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $404,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.02. 1,501,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.81 and its 200 day moving average is $282.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $314.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

