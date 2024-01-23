iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Signaturefd LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $119,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CV Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,636. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

