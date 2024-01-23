iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 388,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 120,740 shares.The stock last traded at $34.65 and had previously closed at $34.95.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.