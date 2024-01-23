iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,109. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

