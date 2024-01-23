iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,111,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 62,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,957. The stock has a market cap of $965.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

