iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 1.32% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.