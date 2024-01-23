iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 172,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 197,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

