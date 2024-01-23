iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 449.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.24. 2,824,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $487.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average is $451.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

