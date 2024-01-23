iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,357. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $487.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $376.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

