iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,678 shares. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

