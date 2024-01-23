iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 803,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,128. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

