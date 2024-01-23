iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

