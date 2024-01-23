iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock remained flat at $82.07 during trading on Tuesday. 1,971,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,759. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

