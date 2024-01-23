iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. 1,904,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

