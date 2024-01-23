Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

