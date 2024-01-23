Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 2.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.87. 1,018,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,601,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.