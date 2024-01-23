Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14,071.0% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,514,000 after buying an additional 1,201,946 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $560,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.72. 4,782,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average is $148.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

