Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stake Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,589 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,809 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,424 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

