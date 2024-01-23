Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.