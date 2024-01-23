Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.41. 2,077,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,164. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $379.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

