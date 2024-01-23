Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.41. 2,388,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $379.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.94.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.