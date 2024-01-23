Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 25,898 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,154,532.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,547,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $400,579.02.

On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,890. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

