Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MKSI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.16. 219,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,106. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after purchasing an additional 234,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

