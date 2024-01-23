Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 2,419 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 314 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $5,272.06.

On Friday, December 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $8,238.42.

On Monday, November 13th, Troy Wichterman sold 97 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $1,034.02.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 442,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $767.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

