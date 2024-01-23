Insider Buying: Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Buys 604,599 Shares of Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 604,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £761,794.74 ($967,972.99).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,031 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £16,419.06 ($20,862.85).

On Friday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,815 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,385.05 ($9,383.80).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,542 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,958.34 ($2,488.36).

On Friday, December 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 49,000 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £60,760 ($77,204.57).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,909 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £8,705.34 ($11,061.42).

On Tuesday, December 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,623 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £8,344.98 ($10,603.53).

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £71,050.15 ($90,279.73).

Redcentric Trading Down 0.4 %

RCN stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 126.50 ($1.61). The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. Redcentric plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.37. The stock has a market cap of £197.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,315.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

Redcentric Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

