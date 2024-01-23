Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,762 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,715,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,836,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,168,750.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after buying an additional 2,077,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

