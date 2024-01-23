Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $35.50. Inhibrx shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 3,741,704 shares trading hands.

Inhibrx Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. Research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Inhibrx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 49.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

