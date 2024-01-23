Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.00

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.38), with a volume of 21688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.20).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,084.38 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

