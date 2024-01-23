Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.50

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.96).

Indus Gas Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of £151.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.08.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

