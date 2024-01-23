IndiGG (INDI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,151.81

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 14% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $50,151.81 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

