ICON Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $200.60 million and $5.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,492,035 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,479,281.6167667. The last known price of ICON is 0.21590973 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,433,940.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.