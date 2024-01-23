IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.46. Approximately 1,711,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 982,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.2405238 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.